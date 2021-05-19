Janet Myhers, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Janet was born July 24, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to the late Conrad and Mary Rice. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1953. Janet married Richard “Dick” Myhers on November 28, 1953 in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death in February 2015. Janet was a housewife who enjoyed reading, playing bridge, gardening and spending time with her family at the lake cabin. Janet was an active member of the First Congregational Church and the Eau Claire chapter of PEO.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Celia) Myhers and Connie (Chris) Balow; grandchildren, Anna and Jane Myhers and Christopher, Nicholas and Mary Balow; and great-grandchildren Leyla Balow, Cameron Balow, Santiago Balow and Emma Thomas; siblings, Molly Rice and Sue Wyatt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dick; and parents, Conrad and Mary Rice.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice Service for their many hours of dedication to the care of Janet and to her neighbors Joe and Sue Schultz for checking on her daily and providing comfort and friendship.
Memorials may be sent to the First Congregational Church and Mayo Clinic Health System.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com