Janet Pingel

Janet R. Pingel age 74, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home in rural New Auburn surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was born on September 20, 1948 in Waukesha, WI to Richard and Edith (Varley) Garvens. In 1972 Janet married John C. Pingel in Waukesha. Janet worked as an early childhood teacher. She was very proud of the fact that she finished her teaching degree while raising her family, graduating from college with two toddlers and a baby on the way. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, the Bethel Quilting Circle and was a Lay Minister. In her free time she enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing and quilting. Her true love and joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her children: Sarah (Brian) Groskreutz and their children Carolynn and Ethan of Truman, MN; Stephanie (Mike) Adrihan and their children Ezri and Alizee of West Allis, WI; Shawn (Suzie) Pingel and their child Lev of Grafton, WI; Shannon Pingel of Aurora, CO; Shelly (Colt) Christianson of Chetek, and their children Prairie and Aksel; in-laws: Janet (Clyde) Allison, James (Margie) Pingel, Joe (Terriese) Pingel and Sharon Garvens; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Edith; husband: John; siblings: Shirley Carstenson and Howard Garvens.
The family truly appreciates all the friends and family who supported Janet by providing rides, food, and visits. They also extend gratitude to caregivers Kari, Shelly, Debbie, and Nicole.
A memorial service will be Thursday, May 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Auburn with visitation at 9:30 am and service to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lutsgarten Foundation, a leader in the advancement of pancreatic cancer research. Olson Funeral Home and Cremation in Bloomer is assisting the family.