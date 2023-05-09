Pingel.jpg

Janet Pingel

Janet R. Pingel age 74, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home in rural New Auburn surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was born on September 20, 1948 in Waukesha, WI to Richard and Edith (Varley) Garvens. In 1972 Janet married John C. Pingel in Waukesha. Janet worked as an early childhood teacher. She was very proud of the fact that she finished her teaching degree while raising her family, graduating from college with two toddlers and a baby on the way. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, the Bethel Quilting Circle and was a Lay Minister. In her free time she enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing and quilting. Her true love and joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

