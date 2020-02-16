Janet Powers, 85, of Eau Claire, passed away February 12, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Janet was born on March 17, 1934, to John and Bertha (Flom) Johnson in Estella Township. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI. She was very proud that her grandparents Thomas and Brita Flom were founding members of this church. Janet graduated from Cornell High School with the class of 1952. She married J. Rex Powers on August 2, 1954. They resided in Cornell until 1970 when they moved to Eau Claire. She was employed at St. Regis Paper Co. until their move to Eau Claire. She worked at Eau Claire North High School for 21 years where she considered the staff to be a big part of her family and continued to be a “Husky” forever. She finished her career working at the Eau Claire School District Administration office retiring in 1993 from the payroll department.
One of her proudest moments in life was when she was inducted to the Husky Hall of Fame. Her picture will hang in the halls of North High School forever.
During her retirement years she and her husband enjoyed many beautiful trips with their friends. They made memories that have lasted forever. They had many years of enjoyment at their trailer on Red Cedar Lake. Her many friends were a great joy and she treasured each and every one of them.
Janet and Rex were very blessed to have had five children, Lee (Sheree) Powers of Woodbury, MN, Diane (Craig) Wenaas of Eau Claire, WI, David (Petra) Powers of Ham Lake, MN, Karla (Stephen) Brown of Eau Claire, WI, and Paul (Cindy) Powers of Evansville, IN. The additional blessing of grandchildren, Sarah (Sean) O’Bannon, Lisa (AJ) Miezwa, Adam Powers, Joy (Joe) Washburn, Erica (Tim) Davis, Christopher (Katie) Powers, Jon Powers, Evan Powers, Stephanie (Aaron) Ische, Ryan Brown, Alyssa (Mitchell) Cooney, Ashley (Brock) Hensley, Evan Powers and great-grandchildren, Taylor Wenaas-Washburn, Collin Washburn, Timothy, Ameelya & Gabriella Davis, Bristyl, Londyn & Reese Ische, Peyton & Abby O’Bannon, Violet & JJ Miezwa, Rylan Jones, Chloe Hensley and Victoria & Avery Powers. She is also survived by her sister, Delores Hutchins of Coon Rapids, MN; brother, John (Linda) Johnson of Eau Claire, WI; in-law siblings, Norbert Kappes, Anita Powers, Catherine Powers, Velma Olynick, Billie Powers, Jack Powers; and by many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Rex Powers in 2013; her parents, John and Bertha Johnson; granddaughter, Stacey Brown; sister, Beverly Hatfield; brother, LeRoy Johnson; brother-in-law, Roger Hatfield, James Hutchins, Myrl Powers, Ed Powers, Bobbie Powers; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Johnson, Carolyn Powers, Ruth Gliem, Evelyn Kappes, Jean Powers and Betty Huhn.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Home Health and Hospice, especially Kris, Anna, Beth and Pastor Mark.
Janet was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire where she was a part of the caring ministry. Her memorial service will be celebrated there at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday and again one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.