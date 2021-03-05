Janet Oletta Agnetta Samdahl, age 99, of Menomonie, WI, passed away Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021 at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona, WI. She was born at home on the family farm and lived there until September of 2020.
Janet was born on December 13th, 1921 in the Township of Spring Brook in Dunn County. She was the daughter of Edwin Selmer Samdahl and Louise Matilda Harnisch Samdahl. She was the youngest daughter of three girls-Alice being the oldest and Frances being the middle daughter. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1939 and went on to work at the Dunn Co ASCS office in July of the same year. She worked there continuously until her retirement in 1990.
Janet was a lifelong member of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church and served as the church organist for 50 years starting in January 1950. She and her sister Frances each played the guitar and performed on many occasions.
She is survived by her niece Linda (Tom Sasada) of Gurnee, Illinois, her Great niece Kelli (John Cheregi) of Libertyville, Illinois and her Great nephew, Christopher (Elisabeth) Sasada of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her Great Great nieces Hannah and Alexa Cheregi and her Great Great nephews Peter and Samuel Sasada, as well as many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in rural Menomonie, with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating. There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Froen Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
