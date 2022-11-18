Janet Helen Shay passed away November 4th, 2022, in Payson, Az.
Jan was born December 26th, 1943, in Phillips, WI, to Earl Alden Sr. and Helen (Belan) Alden. She married Delbert Shay Jr. in 1961 in Menomonie, WI. They had four Children: Michael, Michele, Sheri, and Timothy.
She loved being a mom. She loved setting us up with new school clothes and supplies and even enjoyed helping with schoolwork. Faith was a big part of her heart, which thrived while being a pastor’s wife. She was always a light and a pillar of strength for so many during that time and she passed that on to her family. Jan loved writing poetry and was so proud to have received some awards for them.
Jan loved holidays. She loved to host big dinners, have lots of people around, and couldn’t wait to get you your gift. Sometimes she couldn’t wait at all and you got it early anyway. She loved being around people, cherishing every interaction, always willing to lend a hand. When she was with people she would bring that beautiful smile and infectious laugh that warmed everyone’s heart, whether you knew her all your life or you were just meeting her for the first time.
She loved driving, and early on she loved her Cadillac’s. She enjoyed road-tripping and just getting to go somewhere. When she put her mind to something, whether it was work or a task, she was all in. Her work ethic was instilled in her kids and it shows in their careers and entrepreneurial adventures.
She loved her antiques and collectibles and spent many years buying, selling, trading and collecting. It became a passion as well as an adventure to get out and go looking for the opportunity to grab the next deal.
Janet is survived by her children: Mike (Robin) Shay, Michele (Ed) Daniels, Sheri (Pete) Walters, Tim (Chastity) Shay; grandchildren, Candace Shay, Jessica (Josh) Mikesell, Kristi (Rob) Isais, Katie Shay, DeWayne (Tara) Neal, Mickey Shay, Kendrah Shay, Jace Shay, Peyton Schauer, Parker Schauer; seven great-grandchildren, Shyleah Shay, Nalani Shay-Johnson, Haley Mikesell, Bree Mikesell, Brook Mikesell, Kamaya Isais, Serenity Isais; brothers, Richard, Earl, Bill, and Dan Alden. She was preceded in death by her brother Bob; parents; and sisters, Joyce Heller and Patricia Karpenski.
Services to be announced at a later date.
