Janet Helen Shay passed away November 4th, 2022, in Payson, Az.

Jan was born December 26th, 1943, in Phillips, WI, to Earl Alden Sr. and Helen (Belan) Alden. She married Delbert Shay Jr. in 1961 in Menomonie, WI. They had four Children: Michael, Michele, Sheri, and Timothy.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Shay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.