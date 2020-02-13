Janet Evelyn Skoug, age 90, of Osseo, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Janet, daughter of Albert and Thea (Eide) Gunem was born on February 28, 1929, in Osseo, WI. She was a member of Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was united in marriage to Clayton Skoug on March 22, 1952, by Reverend O.C. Aune. Clayton preceded her in death on May 17, 1995.
She attended Osseo Public School, graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in 1946, and attended vocational school at CVTC in Eau Claire. Janet worked at Midelfort Clinic in Eau Claire, Osseo Farmers Store, and in the office at the Osseo Hospital for 27 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Osseo American Legion Auxiliary and the Osseo Order of the Eastern Star. Janet enjoyed bowling, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed Swedish weaving and making afghans for her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by son, David (Debbie) Skoug of Marshfield; daughter, Carolyn Schaust of Brooklyn Park, MN; four grandchildren, Kyle and Collin (Brittany) Skoug and Samuel and Sarah Schaust; two great-grandsons, Austin and Jaxon; great-granddaughter, Paisley; many nieces and nephews; and a friend, Junior Skoug.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; in-laws, Ingvald and Charlotte Skoug; sisters, Marion Olson, Harriet Zimmerman and Arlene Dewitz; brother, Albert Gunem, Jr.; nieces, Marilyn Olson, Carol Zimmerman, and Nancy Zimmerman; and nephew, John Olson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Osseo Cemetery.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Casper and the staff at Mayo Clinic for their excellent care during this difficult time.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting family with the arrangements.