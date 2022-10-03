Janet Marie (Garlie) Turk, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on 25 September 2022 after 78 years of living life to the fullest.

Janet was born in 1943 to Harold and Geraldine Garlie. She grew up on Eau Claire’s North side amongst the proud Norwegian population with her brothers and sisters, attending Memorial High School, where she enjoyed cheerleading and playing in “Sarge” Boyd’s marching band. In 1962, just barely 18, she married her husband of 59 years, Fred. Together, Janet and Fred raised 3 children, John, Teresa, and Joey.

