Janet Marie (Garlie) Turk, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on 25 September 2022 after 78 years of living life to the fullest.
Janet was born in 1943 to Harold and Geraldine Garlie. She grew up on Eau Claire’s North side amongst the proud Norwegian population with her brothers and sisters, attending Memorial High School, where she enjoyed cheerleading and playing in “Sarge” Boyd’s marching band. In 1962, just barely 18, she married her husband of 59 years, Fred. Together, Janet and Fred raised 3 children, John, Teresa, and Joey.
A life-long care giver, Janet worked at Luther Hospital as a nurse for several years in the 1970s. In the 1980’s she worked at Oakridge Surgical Clinic, and then decided it was time to complete her nursing degree, which she did at the age of 50. Janet would continue to serve the community as Director of Nursing for various facilities, the Peace Lutheran Parish Nurse, and loved being a Brunswick township volunteer First Responder until she turned 75.
Janet’s zest for life and stubbornness (Fred called it her “Norwegian hard-headedness”) founded a family that was active and refused to accept “No” as an answer. When her son’s life was taken by an intoxicated driver, she worked tirelessly for activist groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Remove Intoxicated Drivers (RID). She hunted, fished, ran marathons, traveled to 5 continents, curled, organized countless fish boils, social gatherings, raised horses, pigs, chickens, flowers, vegetables, and was a charter member of the BOBs (Babes Of Brunswick), a small but raucous group of ladies that celebrated late into many evenings. She loved her vehicles; first a cherry red jeep, and later a red (with white racing stripes) Mini-Cooper. The only bumper sticker Fred ever let touch any of their vehicles was the appropriate “Hang on, Grandma’s driving.”
Janet’s passion was enjoying her family. She attended every game, concert, graduation, ceremony, and party possible for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. An avid quilter, she made numerous quilts for family gifts at graduations, births, weddings, and other special occasions.
Janet is survived by two children, Teresa and Joe, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, John, and husband, Fred.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Thursday Oct 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church 501 E Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire with Pastor David Forke officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
