Janet T. Wolf, age 85 of Eau Claire, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Janet was born on July 5, 1936 on the Harrigan home farm in Eau Galle. She was the daughter of Coyd and Gunda (Ringenn) Harrigan. Janet grew up in Eau Galle and graduated from Durand High School in 1954. Janet married James A. Wolf on November 13, 1965 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they made their home in the City of Eau Claire and later built their home in the Elk Lake area.
Janet loved her cats, going dancing, listening to the Statler Brothers and playing cards.
Janet is survived by her brother-in-law Louie Lato of Forks, WA; three nieces, Audrey (Brad) Lato of Sequim, WA, Doris (Greg) Boyle of San Diego, CA, and Sandra (Ron) Klahn of Forks, WA; five nephews, David (Mary) Harrigan of Charleston, SC, Jerry (Jane) Harrigan of Maplewood, MN, Daniel Harrigan of Hugo, MN, Steven Prissel of Forks, WA and Randy Lato of Forks, WA; great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Wolf; two sisters, Sharon Prissel and Zinnia Lato; and two brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Harrigan.
Graveside Services will be at 3:15PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Clearview Cemetery in Eau Galle. Visitation will be from 2:00PM-3:00PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.