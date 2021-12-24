Janice Mae Ayres, 92, died peacefully Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with her family at her side.
Janice was born July 26, 1929, in Racine, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Dr. Thomas and Bernice (Weiss) Jacobson. She grew up half a block from Lake Michigan and a block from the Racine Zoo, places that provided lots of fun for Janice and her friends, and thirty years later for her kids.
Janice graduated from Horlick High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she graduated with a degree in social work. It was in Madison where she met her future husband, Owen. Despite Janice being four years younger than Owen, they both graduated from college in 1951.
Janice and Owen married in 1951 and moved to Milwaukee. By 1955 they had had enough of the big city and decided to move to Eau Claire. Owen took a job with a small engineering company, which he and Janice eventually bought. Janice was an integral part of the company’s early years, doing all the bookkeeping and clerical work. By the late 1950s, Janice was busy at home, with three sons born in less than two years.
Janice loved traveling, especially family trips that began when the kids were in grade school. She took Rick to Guatemala to meet his cousins when he was only in second grade. The family took vacations to California and Florida and ski trips to Wyoming and Colorado. Janice wasn’t much of a skier, but she was content to drink a glass of wine (or two) with friends while the rest of the family was on the slopes. After the kids left the nest, Janice and Owen traveled around the United States and abroad. London was their favorite destination.
While her kids were in still in grade school, Janice began to pursue activities outside the house. She started classes at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, earning her master’s degree in English in 1970. There were many evenings when Janice and the three boys all sat down to do their homework, leaving Owen to feel left out.
Janice donated her time to many civic and nonprofit organizations. She volunteered for local, state, and national political candidates and was a delegate to two national conventions. Although she held strong political beliefs, she never let politics interfere with more important things. She respected people with different opinions and never let a disagreement get in the way of a friendship.
Janice believed in giving back to the community that she felt had given so much to her. She volunteered many hours for Meals on Wheels, Luther Hospital/Mayo Clinic, and First Congregational Church. She served on the board of the directors of the United Way, YMCA, and American Automobile Association.
Janice believed in the goodness of people and never met a person (or animal) she couldn’t relate to. Casual acquaintances quickly became friends, and it was impossible for her to go anywhere without running into a friend. She did a lot for other people and truly appreciated what others did for her and her family.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; her parents; and her three brothers, Tom, Dick, and Harry (yes, those are their real names) Jacobson. She is survived by her children, Rick (Sandy), John (Sue), and Bob (Sandy), all of Eau Claire. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brian Ayres (Kendell Rickman) of St. Paul, Brad Ayres of Grand Haven, Michigan, Allie Ayres of New York City, Stephen Ayres of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, Eric Bluemn of Boise, Idaho, Garett Bluemn of St. Paul, Emily (Brad) Palmer of Otsego, Minnesota, and Haley Ashlin of North Hollywood, California.
A memorial service and celebration of life are being planned for the spring of 2022. More information will be provided at a future date.
Memorials may be sent to United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, or First Congregational United Church of Christ.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, who did so much to enrich Janice’s life over the last year, and to the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, who were able to provide outstanding care at a time when local hospitals were inundated with patients. The family would like to thank Janice’s friend Rachel, who treated Janice like a member of her own family, and her friends Gary and Richard, whose companionship Janice cherished.
