Janice Elizabeth Bischel, age 77 of Bloomer, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019, in Eau Claire, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 14, 1941, in Bloomer, Wisconsin. She was the youngest child of Emma (Boos) and Richard Sarauer. Her five older siblings included Gilbert, Harold, Eunice, Eileen and Gloria.
She attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1959. Janice married William J. Bischel on October 27, 1962, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer where she was a lifetime member, sang in the Resurrection Singers choir and was head of the prayer chain at church. She also volunteered at the Bloomer Food Pantry, Meals-on-Wheels, and was a member of the Bloomer Women’s Club and founder and queen of the Red Hat Club.
Her many hobbies included playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, quilting, canning, baking, crocheting and gardening. She was an avid reader and loved putting puzzles together with her husband, Bill. Janice enjoyed old-time music and loved to dance.
Janice was a gifted seamstress, and made many bridesmaids dresses, gowns and clothes for her family. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. She loved to travel with her husband. Above all, she treasured spending time with family.
Janice was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and spent many evenings with her husband rooting for her favorite team! Janice helped her husband Bill run the Evergreen Stock Farm in Bloomer. She also worked at People’s State Bank for 24 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin daughters, Mary and Marie Bischel; brothers, Harold and Gilbert Sarauer; and her sister, Eunice (Sarauer) Schindler.
She is survived by her husband, William; her children, Michael (Tamara) Bischel, Randall (Victoria) Bischel, Karen (Wayne) Krejci; grandchildren, Megan, Amber (Scot) Vetch, Thayne, Devin, Louis, Samuel, William, Brandon, Emma, Grace, and great-granddaughter, Olivia Vetch, daughter of Amber and Scot Vetch; and her siblings, Gloria (Sarauer) Schindler and Eileen (Sarauer) Swoboda.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Justin Kizewski celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Janice will always be remembered for her kindness, gentle soul, and love of God.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.