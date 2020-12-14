Bloomer Janice D. Bleskacek, age 87, passed away at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born to Louis and LaVera (Petska) Lehrer on April 25, 1933 in Chippewa Falls. She married Kenneth Dezern on September 30, 1953 who passed away in 1971. On August 29, 1981 she married Gerald Bleskacek. She worked as a typist at the Bloomer Advance for many years. Janice enjoyed reading, traveling, playing bingo at the Moose lodge, solving crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Her Yorkshire Terriers were her constant companions and she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Dave) Holte of Bloomer, Susan (Thomas) Bleskacek of Bloomer, Cindy (Michael) Stoik of Hudson WI, Dawn Dezern of Beaumont, CA and Jacquelyn Davis of Palm Desert, CA; step-daughters: Deb (Ben) Rubenzer and Terri Stelter of Bloomer; grandchildren: Jamie (Lori) Dezern, Ryan (Anna) Dezern, Ben Durch, Jason Hartman, Scott (Jessica) Stoik, Heather (Alex) Gonzalez, Sam Farkas and Waverly Farkas; step-granddaughters: Casie (Mitch) Mergen and McKenzie (Micah) Hennen; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
People waiting in heaven for her: father: Louis Lehrer (1958); mother: LaVera (Petska) Lehrer (1982); husbands: Kenneth (1971) and Gerald (2000); daughter: Carla Durch (2002); grandson: Cayden James Durch (2012); step-son-in-law: Tim Stelter (2014); mother-in-law: Loretta Bleskacek (2001)
Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with a visitation from 11:00-1:00 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Interment will be in the North Catholic Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and CDC Guidelines. The service will be livestreamed on the Olson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com Memorials are preferred to G.E. Bleskacek Memorial Library, Dove Healthcare Community Foundation or St. Paul’s Catholic School.