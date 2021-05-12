Janice Susan Brakken
May 17th, 1947 — April 28th 2021
Jan Brakken, 73, long time resident of Wales, Wisconsin, died in her sleep early April 28th, 2021, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Jan was born in Augusta, WI on May 17th, 1947. The daughter of dairy farmers in Bridge Creek, WI, she attended university at UW Eau Claire, UW Madison, and UW Superior, where she earned a Master’s Degree. She went on to teach high school social studies in Two Harbors, MN on the north shore of Lake Superior where she met and later married Earl Brakken. After Jan gave birth to her first son, Eric, they moved to Wales, WI where she worked as an independent sales representative for several text book and school supplies companies while raising a family that included two more sons, Marc and Joel.
Jan was a strong proponent of public education, an avid skier and tennis player, and a lifelong supporter of the arts. She played the accordion and saxophone, and encouraged her sons’ musical pursuits. She narrowly lost a bid for a state legislature in 1982.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Susanna (Strauch) Bann. She is survived by her brother Harold (Deborah) Bann of Chetek, WI, sons Eric (Jesica Brakken Torres) Brakken of Windermere FL, Marc (Sarah Wilcox) Brakken of Madison, and Joel (Whitney) Brakken of Omaha, NE, and four grandchildren, Khepri, Evelyn, Luka, and Matteo.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May15, 2021, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
