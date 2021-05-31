Janice Drahos

Janice L. Drahos died peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and family after her courageous battle with congestive heart failure.
Jan was born on November 24, 1942 in Cook County, Il to her parents Harry and Lucille Robards. She married her sweetheart Jerome J. Drahos on May 23, 1964. Although Jan and Jerry were raised in the Chicago and Berwyn areas of Illinois and spent their very early years of marriage in city living, they both loved the country and lived in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin where they raised their five children; most of those years were spent in Glen Flora, WI where they called home.
Jan loved her husband and her family deeply. She always thought of others first and made many sacrifices on their behalf. She had a wonderful sense of hospitality; she loved to cook and make every family gathering special with the family’s favorite meals. She had a love for gardening, horses and spending time in Canada fishing with Jerry. She enjoyed music and loved to color, even as an adult. She loved the outdoors and animals in general. Jan always brought good luck when they would go for rides looking for moose in the Dryden, Canada area. Jan and Jerry had several close friends in Canada that they enjoyed spending time with as well. She also found great joy in watching her children and grandchildren participating in sports over the years.
Jan enjoyed serving others in many capacities throughout her life: from being the Asst. Manager at the A&W in Ladysmith to the check-out counter at Ben Franklins, to the IGA/County Market in the Deli Dept. She enjoyed serving on the election board of her township as she got to know people in her neighborhood. She served in a variety of capacities in her parish cluster over the years: from the Home & School Association at Our Ladysmith of Sorrows Catholic School that her children attended, to running concession stands at the annual basketball tournament and parish Bingo, to teaching religious education, to COOKING and serving at wedding and funeral dinners, to being an Extraordinary Eucharistic Ministry and much more. Jan was strong in her faith and enjoyed the comradery of so many of her parish cluster family members from St. Anthony’s in Tony, St. Mary’s in Hawkins and Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith. One of her favorite social times in later years was the shared potluck at St. Mary’s after mass and the annual Chicken Dinner at St. Anthony’s.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her son Jerry Drahos of Brule, WI, as well as her grandson Colten Thorpe. She was also preceded in death by her Mother and Father-in-law, Albert and Camille Drahos of Chetek, WI and sister-in-law, Rose Schwaab of Bruce, WI, and nephew Raymond Donahue of Illionois.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Drahos of Glen Flora, WI; her daughters and their spouses: Christine (Chris) Newkirk of Ladysmith, Lisa (Jeff) Sproul of Eau Claire, WI; Carol (Jerry) Smith of Elkhorn, WI; and Julie (Bruce Thorpe) of Ladysmith, WI; daughter-in-law Debbie Drahos of Brule, WI. She is also survived by her only sibling, Renee Robards of Cicero, Ill., brother-in-law Tom Schwaab of La Crosse, WI, sister-in-law Lourdeen Drahos of Orland Park, IL and close family friend Karen Smith of Orland Park, IL. Jan loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Grandchildren: Michael Newkirk (Hillary Gant), Megan & Ryan Smith, Lizzy & Tori Thorpe and Courtney (Brett) Erickson; Great-Grandchildren: Letti & Raya Newkirk.
She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, in-laws, many other family members, and friends.
Funeral preparations were arranged by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith Chapel. A visitation and Rosary was held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was available in person and live streamed Here is the link for the funeral Mass: https://youtu.be/dQTCwKyF3Tg at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, WI on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (with visitation 1 hour prior); Celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers, Concelebrated by Fr. Papi Yeruva, assisted by Dc. Doug Sorenson, homily by Dc. Craig Voldberg and music by Pat Lynch. A private family internment was held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, WI following the mass of Christian Burial and was officiated by Fr. Dave Oberts.