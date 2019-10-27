Janice Gunem

Janice Wahl Gunem, age 95, of Eau Claire and formerly of Osseo, passed away October 21, 2019, at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire with family at her side.
Janice’s self-described “pride and joy” was her grandson, Andrew, who always brought a smile to her face. Their times together were among her fondest memories.
Janice was born November 26, 1923, in Eau Claire to Edward C. Wahl and Gertrude Nelson Wahl. The youngest of five children, she attended the Ninth Ward School and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1941.
She worked full-time as a secretary at the Eau Claire office of Employers Mutual of Wausau for 20 years. She also worked for her brother, Dr. George Wahl.
On October 11, 1953, she married Omer Gunem at Second Congregational Church, Eau Claire. Janice and Omer then resided in Osseo, where they belonged to the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the Osseo Hospital Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She and Omer moved to Eau Claire in 2005. Omer, her husband of 59 years, passed away on June 10, 2013.
Janice is survived by her son, Scott (Lalaine); grandson, Andrew (Stefanie); sisters-in-law Elenore Gunem and Inez Abraham; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer; her parents; parents-in-law Gilbert and Elvina Gunem; sisters Helen (Robert) Kenney and Eileen (Howard) Elliott; brothers Dr. George (Kathryn) Wahl and James (Ione) Wahl; sisters-in-law Hope (Bruce) Fiedler and Beatrice (Fred) Holland; and brother-in-law Lyman Gunem.
For their wonderful care, the family wishes to thank Dr. Joanna Setla; the Mayo Palliative and Hospice team, including Charlene, Nicole, and Evelyn; and the staff of Dove Healthcare-West.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to an organization of one’s choice.
Funeral service will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Benrud officiating Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 am until the time of service and continue following the service at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 during a luncheon. Burial will take place at 11 am on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Osseo Cemetery in Osseo, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.