Janice I. Heitkamp, age 91, of Eau Claire, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Orchard Hills assisted living in Eau Claire.
Janice was born on February 15, 1932 to the late Adolph and Thelma (Hoff) Baglien in Sumner Township, Wisconsin. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1950. Janice was a member of South Beef River Lutheran Church (where she was baptized and confirmed). In 1994, Janice moved to Eau Claire and found her new church home with Immanuel Lutheran Church becoming very active. For many years she chaired the funeral committee.
In her spare time she loved to knit, sew, quilt, and brag about her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also spent many years with her special friends, Joyce, Sonia, Audrey, and Charlotte traveling around in an RV to Florida, Texas, and North Dakota.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas of Eau Claire and Donald (Debbie) of Monroe, WI; grandchildren, Susan (Edward) Denzer, Richard (Whitney) Heitkamp and Sara Heitkamp; great grandchildren, Charles, David and Elizabeth Denzer, Noah and Cece Heitkamp; sisters, Sonia (David) Becker, and Ima Pasch; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Roger (Darlene) Baglien and sister, Avis (Harold) Drung; sister-in-law, Darlene Baglien and brother-in-law, Earl Pasch.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Her cremains will be buried in South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.