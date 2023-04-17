Heitkamp, Janice.jpg

Janice I. Heitkamp, age 91, of Eau Claire, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Orchard Hills assisted living in Eau Claire.

Janice was born on February 15, 1932 to the late Adolph and Thelma (Hoff) Baglien in Sumner Township, Wisconsin. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1950. Janice was a member of South Beef River Lutheran Church (where she was baptized and confirmed). In 1994, Janice moved to Eau Claire and found her new church home with Immanuel Lutheran Church becoming very active. For many years she chaired the funeral committee.

Tags

Recommended for you