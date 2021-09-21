Janice Mae (Hentschel) Hestekin-Tyler, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital with her loving daughters and special granddaughter, Heather by her side.
Janice was born on October 31, 1935, to Arthur and Margaret (Poeschel) Hentschel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1954.
On November 5, 1955, she married William R. Hestekin, to this union five daughters were born (the girls), they later divorced. On October 8, 2002, she married Charles “Chuck” Tyler. They had all their grandchildren as their wedding attendants.
Janice was born on Halloween, which made for unhappy siblings who missed out on trick-or-treating that year. They never let her live that down. Halloween time has always been her favorite time of the year. Anybody that knew Janice, knew she loved to decorate her home for every holiday.
Janice started her work history at Edwin’s Bridal. She spent many years at the Civic Center in Eau Claire. Janice finished her work career at Rockwell Automation, where she made many friends.
Janice is survived by “the girls,” Robin (Brian) Plunkett, Kim (Steve) Wold, Tammy (Dennis) Hansen, Jody (Albert) Galindo, and Holly (Steve) Tarras; grandchildren, Stacy (Mike) Nelson, Scott (Kori) Anderson, Heather (Travis) Garside, Olie (Missy) Wold, Tanya Wold and Sweetpea, Matthew (Jessica) Hansen, Jessica (Ryan) Brown, Jarad (Jenna) Bischoff, Alex (Kayla) Tarras, Max Tarras, and Rex Tarras; step-grandchildren, Allen Galindo, Mike (Alexis) Galindo, Rick (Carrie) Galindo, Albert Galindo Jr., and Patty Galindo; great-grandchildren, Harley Martin, Payton Nelson, Rylee (Greg) DeMaio, Baylee Anderson, Lydia Wold, Zander Garside, Jaxon Garside, Tenley Wold, Cambrie Wold, Andy Cataract, Emma Brown, Maddea Brown, Wes Bischoff, Jack Ermeling, and Baby Teague Tarras; several step-great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson, Braxton DeMaio; many fur grandbabies; sister, Barbara Bakeman; brother-in-law, Allen Britten; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved and adored.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, William, and Charles; granddaughter, Erin Hansen; step-grandson, Allen Ray Galindo; sisters, Fern (Roy) Bain, Margaret (Walter) Mazzone, Virginia (William) Lincoln, Helen (Orv) Teigen, Audrey (Orv) Gunderson, Beverly (Stanley) Teigen, and Sandra Britten; brother, Arthur Hentschel, brother-in-law, Glen Bakeman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special THANK YOU to Tammy and Dennis Hansen and granddaughter, Heather Garside, for all that they have done for mom/grandma over the years. You are greatly loved and appreciated.
Janice will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. We love you mom/grandma! Rest in peace.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery. There will not be a lunch served due to Covid. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.