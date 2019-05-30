Janice Hetzel

Janice K. Hetzel, 85 of Bloomer, passed away peacefully with her family on Sunday evening, May 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born July 21, 1933, in Bloomer, Wisconsin to Allen and Viola (Hepfler) Turner.
Janice is survived by her three children, Timothy Hetzel of Eau Claire, Tamara (Hetzel) Wick of Eau Claire and Thomas Hetzel of Fall Creek; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and another expected in June; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bowe) Turner; and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Gordon Hetzel; two brothers, Archie and Robert Turner; and sister-in-law, Marie Turner, all of Bloomer.
Janice enjoyed socializing with her family and friends, singing in the St. Paul’s Catholic Church choir for many years, volunteering at the Bloomer Food Pantry and had a passion for interior decorating, landscaping and flower gardening. She was employed by the Chippewa Herald Telegram before her marriage and was also a custodian and worked in food service at the Bloomer High School before her retirement. Her pride and joy, however, was raising her children and caring for her grandchildren.
Special thanks go out to her doctors, nurses and all the other kind and caring staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. Also appreciation is extended to all of her wonderful friends and family in the Bloomer area which she loved and to her friends and caregivers at Our House Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids and most recently to the wonderful staff and residents at Chippewa Manor Residential Living Apartments in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin where she was residing before her illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass at church. Following the mass, a lunch will be served at St. Paul’s. Interment will follow the luncheon at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer.
In lieu of flowers, Janice’s family would prefer memorials be made in memory of Janice to the Bloomer Food Pantry or the Bloomer Aquatic Center.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.