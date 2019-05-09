Janice Krenz

Janice Lou Haskins Olia Krenz, 90, of Osseo, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, May 7,2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Janice Lou, daughter of Ira and Mabel (Truog) Haskins was born July 15, 1928, in Eau Claire,WI. She attended King’s Valley Country School for eight grades and graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo in 1946. She also attended Eau Claire Teacher’s College, later teaching second and third grade for two years in Mondovi.
In 1950 she married Howard Olia, who preceded her in death in 1953. She married David Krenz in 1954.
Janice was a longtime member of St.Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of St. Peter’s Ladies Aid and LWML, and had served with both in various leadership roles.
She enjoyed her membership with the Foster Homemakers for over 45 years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and she sewed for many years, making quilts and clothing.
Janice will be dearly missed by her 7 children, Mary (Steve) Nelson of Menasha, Catherine (Todd) Hampton of Watertown, Martin Krenz of Rochester, MN, Kenneth (Heidi) Krenz of Osseo, Diane Krenz (Brad Rindal) of Minnetonka, MN, Bruce (Stacey) Krenz of Foster and Bobbie Jo (Karen) Krenz of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren, Tara, Shaun, and Callie Nelson, Lexie Hampton (Daniel Mendes), Larissa Hampton (Bob Bolson), Zach Krenz, Kelsie (Zac) Erickson, Leah Rindal, Allison Krenz (James Martin) Caleb Krenz and Grace Krenz; 11 great grandchildren, Brianna, Vanessa and Marissa Kiesling, Ethan and Olivia McNulty, Sophie and Ryder Lichtwald, Asa, Ezra and Jonah Erickson, Serenity Knudson; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Winter Shepard, Jayel Grantlin; 2 step-grandchildren, Matt (Tamra) Rindal and Kristina (Joel) Borgen; 3 step great-grandchildren, Ryan Rindal, Henrik and Ingrid Borgen.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary in infancy; husbands Howard Olia and David Krenz; and brother Gary Haskins.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Gary G. Paul officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.