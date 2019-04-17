Janice “Jan” Kunz passed suddenly from this earth to her heavenly home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home.
Jan was born on December 23, 1933 to Edmund and Lorraine Neuman in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire High School. She then married and had three daughters. She enjoyed singing, crocheting, meeting with her prayer group and studying her bible. Her relationship with Jesus was very important to her and was evident to all that knew her.
She is survived by her brother: Bruce (Jan) Neuman and her daughters: Debra (Richard) Sazama, Diane Pattison (Jay), Denise and Jim, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Kunz, and her sister, Geraldine Bortle.
Memorials may be sent to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way Spooner, WI 54801 or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
A celebration of her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the residence of Debbie & Dick Sazama (Please contact family or funeral home if directions are needed). This celebration will be led by Pastor Scott Emerson of New Life Open Bible Church, where she attended regularly. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
