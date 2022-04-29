Janice Ione (O’Mara) Lahner, 87, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Chippewa Manner Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chippewa Falls, WI.
She was born on February 3, 1935 in Horicon, WI to the late Marshall and Vivian (Cook) O’Mara. She was the second oldest of their 6 children. Her family moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1943. Janice married Gerald C. Lahner on June 13, 1953. They had four children and were married for over 50 years before Gerald “Jerry” passed on March 5, 2005.
She loved a large variety of music, often going to concerts, musicals and acoustic café, with her sister Sandy. When she was younger (and more able) Janice belonged to a square dance club and sang with her sister Sandy in the Sweet Adelines.
Her favorite hobbies included card games, travel, many crafts and sewing. She was always interested in reading a book and would share with others the story. Janice and Jerry were known to be avid outdoor adventurers. Many of their adventures included fishing, boating, and motorhome camping with their friends. Many memories were made at the O’Neil Creek Campground where they stayed by family and good friends.
For the past 12 years, she lived at the Good Shepard Senior Apartments where she made many friends to share hobbies with, especially card games.
She loved her family and cherished anytime she could be with them. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Janice is remembered by her children, Marie (Bill D.) Lahner, who passed away in 2007, Judy (Fawzi) Awad, Michael (Connie) Lahner, who passed away in 2014, and Richard (Lisa) Lahner; siblings, Jean (Gerald) Johnson, Sandy (Gary) Blexrude, who passed away in 2017, Patrick (Barb) O’Mara, Mary (Gary) Walker and Marsha (Lynn) Plageman. She is further remembered by her eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and many more great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Lahner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.