Janice Lane, 81, of Augusta, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Janice Kay, daughter of Ralph and Arsainia (Draheim) Thompson was born August 29, 1941. She was raised in Altoona where she graduated from Altoona High School in 1960.

