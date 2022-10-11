Janice Lane, 81, of Augusta, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Janice Kay, daughter of Ralph and Arsainia (Draheim) Thompson was born August 29, 1941. She was raised in Altoona where she graduated from Altoona High School in 1960.
Jan married Kenneth Lane on April 4, 1964, and since then had lived in Augusta where they owned the Buckhorn Tavern for 36 years.
Jan was a loving wife, mother and grandma to her own family, but also “Grandma Jan” to a host of children that she cared for in her home.
She had been an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department Auxiliary, and bowled with the Tuesday Night Ladies League.
She loved her sisters-in-law outings, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, daily walker and breast cancer survivor.
Jan will be lovingly remembered as one with a tremendous since of humor. She especially loved teasing children with her deformed hand. She had hundreds of stories that if they did this or that, they might loose their fingers too.
Jan will be deeply missed by her 4 children, Kenny (Angie) Lane of Eau Claire, Pamela (Bruce) Cleveland and Dan (Angie) Lane all of Augusta, Wanita (Mike) Patko of Eau Claire; 7 grandchildren, Amanda Lane (Nick), Courtney (Nate) Goss, Lindsey (Tory) Walker, Robert Cleveland, Isabel (Joseph) Borchardt, Joshua Lane (Krista), Mercedes Patko; 4 great grandson, Wesley and Owen Goss, Declan Walker, Grant Sphele; 2 brothers, Robert (Shirley) Thompson of Fort Meyers, FL, Tom (Sherry) Thompson of Eau Claire; in-laws, Virginia (Martin) Abley of Foster, Carol Bien of Eleva, Bonnie (Bill) Brown and Patsy (Randy) Peterson all of Augusta; several nieces and nephews.
Jan is now reunited with the love of her life Kenny who passed away on Feb. 8, 2002; her parents; sister, Betty (Harvey) Hobart; and brother-in-law Lyle Bien.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery, both in Augusta. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.