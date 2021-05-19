Janice M. Lange, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away very peacefully early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was in the care of Mayo Home Hospice and comforted by her loving family.
Janice was born in Bridge Creek Township, rural Augusta on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Alvin Sperber and Margaret (Knuth) Sperber. Janice was baptized and later confirmed into the Lutheran faith on July 1, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. She attended grade school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1955.
Janice was united in marriage to Robert Lange on March 2, 1957, also at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived all their married life in Eau Claire, where they were members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. In addition to her role as wife and mother to her 2 daughters, Janice had been employed at Presto Industries in Eau Claire, for Ideal Chevrolet and Buick in Chippewa Falls, Brumberg Oil in Eau Claire, and Horel and George Roofing and Tile Company of Eau Claire. In 1976, Janice and Bob started R&L Tile Company in Eau Claire and operated this until the early 1990’s. Before she fully retired she had also been employed in the office of the Direct Oil Company.
Janice was an active member at St. Matthew Church, having served on the Altar Guild, with the ladies society and as a Sunday school teacher. She was involved in the planning of the addition of the church fellowship hall and when it was finished she enjoyed helping decorate it.
Since 1971 with her family, she spent many enjoyable hours at their trailer at Camp Brigadoon on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, WI. After their retirement she and Bob spent the entire summers at the lake where they were surrounded by nice neighbors, enjoying many card games, fishing, or just relaxing in the sun. For over 25 years the couple also belonged to a card club in Eau Claire. In addition to being a terrific organizer of events and making sure each event was special; she was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, cheering on the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Over the years Janice and Bob had also opened their home to several foreign exchanged students.
Janice was preceded in death by her mother in 1987, father in 1985, and siblings and spouses, Harold (Jean) Sperber, Arlene (Jerry) Otto, Alice (Robert) Schwetz, and Robert Hageness.
Janice will be dearly missed by Robert, her devoted husband of 64 years; daughters, Holly (Kevin) Phephles of Eau Claire, Heidi Johnson (Jeff Boggs) of Preston, MN; 4 grandchildren, Kyle (Jenny) Phephles, Kelsey (Brent) Wagner, Kody (Alicia) Phephles, and Carter Johnson; 3 great grandchildren, Kali, Kourtlyn and Klare Phephles; 2 sisters, Elinore Hageness of Eau Claire, Marilyn (John) Balliett of Osseo; several nieces and nephews.
Our family will always remember with deep gratitude the care and compassion shown to Janice by the staff of Dove Healthcare in Bloomer and Mayo Home Hospice. We would also like to thank Jan’s niece Jean Anderson for caring for Jan and helping the family through this difficult time, your kindness will never be forgotten.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where a memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Kasmierski officiating.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .