Janice “Jan” Kay Mau, age 74, of Appleton passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Heritage in Appleton. She was born to the late Henry and Wilda (Reed) Stirn on March 20, 1947 in Alma, WI. On December 9, 1967 she married the love of her life, Stanley “Stan” L. Mau at Zion Lutheran Church in Cream, WI. She settled with Stan in Eau Claire, WI and later moved to Appleton to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Jan was a member of the Grand Chute Lions Club.
Jan loved cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She enjoyed Friday Fish Fries and spending time in supper clubs. Jan enjoyed traveling with Stan and spending as much time as she could with her beloved family.
Jan will be missed by her loving sons: Brett (Beth) Mau and Jason (Kris) Mau; grandchildren Kendall and Bryce Mau, Kalli, Brayden and Jake Mau. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stan; her parents; and her sister Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Roger) Brommer and other relatives.
A private Memorial Service for Jan will be held with Pastor Kurt Hoffman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to the American Cancer Society by sending a check or donating online in Jan’s name at the following link: https://donate3.cancer.org/?lang=en
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving staff of The Heritage Woods in Appleton, ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center, and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Jan and her family.