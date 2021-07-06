Janice “Chick” Kathryn Ohms, age 82 of Eau Claire, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her children after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on June 16, 1939 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Edward and Norma Kathleen (Wilson) Seidler. Chick married her hayride sweetheart, David C. Ohms on August 19, 1955. They celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Chick’s work history includes nurse’s aide, cashier, National Presto Industry, being a waitress, bartending and volunteering at Mayo Clinic gift dept. Chick also was a member of the Eagle’s Club #2213, Lake Hallie and a past President of the Woman’s Auxiliary.
She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, attending family gatherings, playing cards and socializing with friends. Chick’s quick wit and “sassy” remarks will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband David C. Ohms; a brother Robert Seidler; brothers-in-law: Jerry Zurek, Gerald Paulson and Buzz Watkins.
Survivors include her children: Mike (Jean) Ohms of Eau Claire, Marie (Ralph) Schultz of Lake Hallie, Steve (Cheryl) Ohms of Eau Claire and Colleen (Mike) Willkom of Cadott; grandchildren: Jamison (Ashley) Schultz, Dustin (Audrey) Schultz, Austin (Suzy Kloss) Schultz, Deverick (Susan) Ohms, Davin (Brittany) Ohms Drew (Adrianna) Ohms, Derica Ohms, Donavon Ohms, Qourtnie Ohms and Carrisa Ohms; 13 great-grandchildren: Trent, Jacob, Jordyn, Austin, Evan, Hunter, Tatum, Colton, Bailie, Weston, Ellie, Easton and Henry; 6 sisters: Arlene Paulson of MN, Pat (Bob) Stienmentz of MN, Linda Zurek of Eau Claire, Jeanne Watkins of GA, Teri (Wayne) Scholtz of Eau Claire and Shannon (Greg) Hicks of Eau Claire; her dear friend Wally Swobada and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful people of Mayo Hospice. The compassion and kindness was outstanding.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.