Janice Rakes

Janice Elaine Rakes age 69 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home in Eau Claire.
Janice was born on September 11, 1949 in Anoka, Minnesota to Max and Elsie (Dolezal) Cheney. In her free time she loved to travel, spending time with her family, going shopping, listening to music and gardening.
Janice is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Rakes and a son, Howard Rakes; a granddaughter, Jennifer and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rakes.
Graveside Services will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Georgetown Township Cemetery in rural Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 3:30 – 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Williamson-White Funeral, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.