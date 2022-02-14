Janice Florence Smith, 76, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2022 at Rolling Meadows Assisted Memory Care in Strum, Wisconsin.
She was born on November 15, 1945 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Clarence and Florence Holtz. Janice attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse with studies focused on early childhood education. She married Terry Smith on June 24, 1967 in Tomah. Janice worked as a homemaker, preschool teacher, Sunday school teacher and Cub Scout den mom, and was a director of the Birth to 3 education program for Eau Claire County before retirement.
She loved reading, baking and especially sewing and quilting. She sewed quilts for many family members and items for local craft shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her two wonderful grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her husband, Terry Smith; three children, Jennifer Smith, Ben Smith and Jeremiah (Jennifer) Smith; two grandchildren, Sophia and Cooper Smith; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence Holtz; brother, Clarence (Bud) Holtz; and sister, Irene Knutson.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Lunch will follow the service.