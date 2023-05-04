Janine Samz
Janine D. (Wroblewski) Samz, age 72 of Eau Claire, passed away at her home surrounded by her immediate family on Saturday, April 29, 2023, after a fast and furious battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born in 1950 in Milwaukee, WI, but spent most of her youth in Tomah, WI.
In 1972, Janine married the love of her life, Alloys (Al) Samz. After marriage, Janine and Al lived in Germany due to Al’s military service. When time allowed, they often enjoyed traveling to other parts of Europe. Upon returning to the states, the couple lived in Stevens Point while Al went to UWSP and Janine worked as bookkeeper. Eventually, the couple moved to Rhinelander, WI, and grew their family. After their two children were born, Janine earned her associate nursing degree at Nicolet College. She worked as an inpatient mental health nurse for 15 years. During that time, Janine returned to school and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Viterbo University. Toward the end of her nursing career, she shifted her nursing into the clinic setting. After retirement, Al and Janine moved to Eau Claire, WI, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Janine was a nurse in profession and at heart. Her love, care, and compassion extended beyond her family and friends to everyone she met. She had vast empathy for those around her and was always quick to show appreciation for those who shared their love, compassion, and talents with others. She was a very generous person and often gave her time, energy, and money to many worthy organizations and pursuits. Janine was always a student of life. She was smart, inquisitive, and constantly learning more about the people and world around her. She especially loved the arts and would attend performances in music, theater, and dance, as well as take visual arts classes, whenever she could.
Janine also spent time gardening, enjoying tea with friends, volunteering, learning new things, and being engaged in her church and the fraternal order of Secular Franciscans. She loved plants, especially flowers, and eventually became a Master Gardener in Rhinelander. Her volunteering pursuits included the First Friday Flowers program through her church, providing companionship to individuals on hospice, helping with the community garden, and being a Camp Fire leader. As a devout Catholic, Janine sang in the church choir, was a wonderful lector, and was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Janine and her family enjoyed traveling to National Parks and other interesting sites throughout the U.S., often camping in the summers wherever they went.
Janine is preceded in death by her mother Dolores (Cingatura) Wroblewski, father Leo Wroblewski, stepmother Mary (Fredenberg) Wroblewski, and brother Thomas Wroblewski. She is survived by her husband Al Samz, son A.J. Samz, daughter Michelle (Craig) Hook, granddaughters Audrey and Malory, brothers Dan (Beth) and David Wroblewski, and sister Susan Lugiai.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday morning from 9 am until the time of service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider sending a donation to Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer at https://letswinpc.org/donate/.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.