JanineSamz_ObituaryPicture.jpg

Janine Samz

Janine D. (Wroblewski) Samz, age 72 of Eau Claire, passed away at her home surrounded by her immediate family on Saturday, April 29, 2023, after a fast and furious battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born in 1950 in Milwaukee, WI, but spent most of her youth in Tomah, WI.