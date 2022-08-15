Jared David Hintzman passed into the loving arms of his Lord and personal Savior on August 11, 2022, at home. His loving family was with him every step of the way during his courageous almost two year battle with cancer. He was 46 years old.
Jared was born February 8, 1976, in Menomonie WI, to David and Julie (Nelson) Hintzman.
He attended Cedar Falls Elementary and went on to graduate from Menomonie High School in 1994. Jared had a love of music that first started as a trombone player in the high school band and he cultivated that love over the years as he became an excellent self-taught bass guitar player. Jared had served as the worship and song leader at Branches church and currently was serving as the worship leader at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Wheeler. Jared loved the Lord and served his church in many capacities. He served on the board, was the youth leader for a time, helped with a church plant, while always being involved in music. He allowed God to use his wonderful voice and testimony in music to reach souls for Christ. If you ever had the chance to ride with him, he always had some amazing worship song playing as he went about his day.
From a very young age, Jared had a strong work ethic in any job that he took on. Even as a young kid, he had a successful dog-sitting business. He went to work at Kmart during his early high school years. When Jared turned 16, he went to work for Northern Lights Construction and worked very hard to become a craftsman with an eye for detail and custom design. Eventually, he went on and furthered construction experience as project manager for R&R Iron Works in Chicago, IL. It wasn’t long before the Lord led Jared and Alethea to start their own company. ClearCut Builder was where he was able to utilize all of his experience.
Jared first caught sight of his future wife Alethea at the church’s open gym night, but it was only later that sparks flew, they dated and eventually married October 10, 1998, in Menomonie. They built their forever home and made a life together along with their three children: Megan, Ezra, and Jace just north of Wheeler. He enjoyed his downtime by spending it with his family. He also loved the game of volleyball and volunteered as a coach for his daughter’s middle school team and the regional team for the Wisconsin District NYI.
Jared is survived by wife Alethea, daughter Megan, sons Ezra and Jace, his father David and his sister Rebekah. He is also survived by in-laws, Rev. Steve & Carolyn Crites, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Julie, infant daughter Hannah, infant son Ian, and his grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Wheeler with Pastor Kevin Hagen officiating with a visitation one hour prior to the service.