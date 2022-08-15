Jared David Hintzman passed into the loving arms of his Lord and personal Savior on August 11, 2022, at home. His loving family was with him every step of the way during his courageous almost two year battle with cancer. He was 46 years old.

Jared was born February 8, 1976, in Menomonie WI, to David and Julie (Nelson) Hintzman.

