On Saturday, September 25th, Jason Robert Cooper unexpectedly passed away at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. In his final days, he was surrounded by his wife, parents and a lot of love as he fought cancer with everything he had.
Jason was born December 2nd, 1974 in Woodstock, Illinois to Rick and Kim Cooper.
Jason made his parents very proud from when he was young and continued into his adulthood. He had a way of turning anything bad to positive with his upbeat demeanor. At the age of two, Jason became a big brother when his brother Josh was born. Four years later, he became a big brother again when his brother Jesse was born. As kids and through life, his brothers remember Jason as the ultimate role model. A passionate, ambitious, driven man and a great father, friend and brother. He was the person who could always come up with a plan and always seemed to be the one with the right answer.
Jason is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert and Rosemary Freres, paternal grandmother Arlene Cooper, Uncle Robert Freres Jr. and Aunt Cheryl Plucinski. Jason is survived by his wife, Nikki, parents, Rick and Kim Cooper, brothers Josh (Kendal) Cooper and Jesse (Katie) Cooper, Grandfather Raymond Cooper, daughters Chelsey (Jack) McLoone, Cassidy Cooper and Sophia Schultz and Granddaughter Estelle McLoone, as well as Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a lot more loving family and great friends.
Jason and his wife Nikki celebrated their marriage January 3, 2015 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico and recently observed eleven happy years full of love. Together, Jason and Nikki enjoyed bucket-list traveling and their dream house. They were each other’s best friends and motivators. On Sundays, Jason religiously cheered for the Chicago Bears and against his wife’s beloved Green Bay Packers. Jason never turned down any family game of cribbage, shut box, dominoes, or any yard game, and usually found a way to wager on it. If he somehow lost a game, he would be sure to win the series.
Jason lived 46 great years before giving all he had to the fight. Jason was a Territory Manager at Lampert Lumber and was with USLBM since 2007. He was the most hard-working person imaginable and thrived in giving his all to his family, work, and living a beautiful, wonderful life. He enjoyed traveling, reading, watching football, sand volleyball, working in his woodshop and spending time with those he loved. Jason’s three daughters remember a great dad that always showed up. He was a very smart role model that defined hard work every day. He was always a phone call away, even if they weren’t ready for his dose of reality. Jason’s support was endless, and he will forever be loved and missed. Jason was an amazing grandpa that loved goofing around with his granddaughter very much. Nothing could make her laugh like his Donald Duck noises and finger guns.
His memorial service will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with visitation starting at 3 p.m. and the service beginning at 4 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
His service will be livestreamed through a link in his obituary on the O’Connell Funeral Home website.