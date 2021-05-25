Jason “JR” Glenna, 59, of Otterbein, died, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born December 30, 1961, in Plainfield, IN, to James & Jannet (Larson) Glenna.
He married Carrie (Fields) Glenna, September 29, 1996, in Lafayette; she survives. He was a 1980 graduate of Harrison High School. He was previously employed as a truck driver for Tippecanoe Foods & KA Components & owned & operated JR Glenna Furniture Restoration. JR was a past member of the Wabash Township Fire Department & was extremely active with their Chicken BBQ. JR enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking & woodworking.
Surviving with his wife, Carrie, are his Parents, Jim & Jannet Glenna, Brother, Darin Glenna, Niece & Nephew, Shelby & Taylor Glenna & Step-Son, Matt Harris. He is preceded in death by a Brother, Kevin Glenna.
A Celebration of JR’s Life will be, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5 PM. Family requests casual attire.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue or Wabash Township Fire Association.
