Jason Klingel

Jason J. Klingel of Eau Claire, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
He was born on June 9, 1986, in Eau Claire, WI to Arlen and Sandra Klingel. Jason graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 2005. He played football throughout his time at North.
He was an avid outdoorsman. You always saw him with a fishing pole, dressed up for hunting, or shooting trap at the Westgate Sportsman Club, where his friends became like family. He was also an avid grill master. You were one happy individual if you got to enjoy anything he was grilling!
He and his long-time girlfriend, Lynnel, enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, and hunting together with either friends or family and usually Echo, their beloved dog, was by their side. Jason, even over his career, preferred working in a job that allowed him to be outdoors.
You never saw Jason without a smile on his face. He got along with everyone he met.
He will be deeply missed, always loved, and never forgotten by his parents, Arlen and Sandra Klingel, brother Shane Klingel, sister Tina Klingel, girlfriend Lynnel Knutson, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11 am — 1 pm at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, 54720). A service will be held immediately after.
As we all know Jason disliked (hated) to dress up, so please feel free to wear camo or hunting attire in honor of Jason and his love for the outdoors.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
