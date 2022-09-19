Jason Donald Peetz, age 40 of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Jason was born in Madison on April 4, 1982, the son of Eldon and Teresa (Poster) Peetz. On March 8, 2016, he was united in marriage to his wife, Jessie Faulkner. Jason was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and reloading ammunition, as well as woodworking and shooting pool for the league at Moonlight in Beaver Dam. He loved his 1977 John Deere 400 Lawn Tractor, but the true love of his life was his children and Jessie.

