Jason Donald Peetz, age 40 of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Jason was born in Madison on April 4, 1982, the son of Eldon and Teresa (Poster) Peetz. On March 8, 2016, he was united in marriage to his wife, Jessie Faulkner. Jason was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and reloading ammunition, as well as woodworking and shooting pool for the league at Moonlight in Beaver Dam. He loved his 1977 John Deere 400 Lawn Tractor, but the true love of his life was his children and Jessie.
Jason is survived by his wife, Jessie Peetz; children, William and Emma Peetz; parents, Eldon (Teresa) Peetz; mother-in-law, Belinda Peterson; father-in-law, David Faulkner; brother, Joshua (Kristen) Peetz; brother-in-law, Jared Faulkner; nephew, Wyatt Faulkner; his co-workers at Signicast; and further survived by other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a child, Avery; his grandparents, Donald and Caroline Peetz, and Lewis and Barbara Poster; cousin, Sierra Frisch; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Jason will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
