On August 18th, 2021, Jason Richard Smeltzer, 41, was tragically killed while helping others involved a multi-vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. Jason leaves behind a painful void in the lives of his children, friends, and family.
Jason was born November 9th, 1979, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to parents Richard and Lee (Flournoy) Smeltzer. He graduated from Eau Claire’s North High School in 1998. Jason worked in the pipefitting and trucking industries and was a member of the Road Sprinkler Fitters and Teamsters unions.
When he wasn’t working his butt off, he loved hunting in Mondovi and hanging out with life-long friends, going to the gym, and watching his Wisconsin sports teams year-round. He had a passion for classic rock music and proudly wore it on his [full] sleeve, Led Zeppelin tattoo.
Jason was the most kind and gentle-hearted man. Family was everything to him. He was a devoted, proud and loving father for his kids. They were the center of his world. He encouraged them to explore their interests and actively supported all of their extra-curriculars, including coaching his son’s baseball team this summer.
Jason is survived by his two young children Paige and Rhyder Smeltzer; mother Lee Smeltzer; sisters Jody (Rob) Pederson and Stacy Smeltzer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, many, many dear friends and Reece.
He is preceded in death by his infant sister Tracy Ann; father Richard Smeltzer; grandparents Marie Flournoy, Norma and Russell Smeltzer.
Jason’s unwavering selflessness will forever live on in cherished memories of him as an exceptional human being, son, brother, father, and friend.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County. There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.