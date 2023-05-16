Jason Ward
Jason Darrell Ward, age 49, passed away unexpectedly at home, May 12, 2023.
Jason was born on July 9, 1973, to Darrell S. and Renee A. Ward. He graduated from North High School in 1991. He married the love of his life, Francine Smith, on July 30, 2004 in Eau Claire. She had also passed unexpectedly on December 27, 2010 at the age of 47.
At a very young age, he developed a very strong work ethic that continued for the remainder of his life. He worked himself up from sweeping floors and cutting grass at Esser Glass to working for Push Incorporated out of Rice Lake, locating for fiber optic cable for seventeen years. The last three years he was offered the position of Inspector with Vantage Point, out of South Dakota. In his experiences with cable companies, he developed a great love of travel. He worked in several states taking his Jayco camper with him. It was his home away from home. He always knew there was more to see on the next horizon. We were lucky to see him about every 2-3 months, but always felt his deep love for his family and close friends with the time he did have. Jason was a member of Elks Lodge 402 in Eau Claire for 25 years. In 2021, he was diagnosed with rectal cancer. With the help of watching old westerns on television, he was able to get through his chemotherapy and radiation treatments, with the hope that this next one would send him back to work at the job he dearly loved. Sadly, God had other plans and that was not meant to be.
Jason is survived by: his loving mother, Renee; sister, Marnie (Jason) Schultz; brother, Adam Ward, uncles, Charles (Gail) George, Robert (Jane) George, Tim (Lisa Spalding) George, Allan (Bonnie) Sund, and Edward Rankin, aunts; Barbara George, Kristie Carr, Wendy (Rick) Van Wald, Susan (William) Jahnke, Claudett (Wes) Wiegands, Mary (Gary) Anklam, and Liz (Bill) Angell, nephews; Brandon Berg, and Joshua Schultz, nieces; Jade Schultz, Alanna Schultz and Kendall Ward. He is preceded in death by: his father, Darrell; his wife, Francine, grandparents, Percy and Mary Ward, Donald and Jane George and Beverly Rankin; aunt, Cheryl Bilot.
A funeral service for Jason will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn, West Chapel, 1405 N Clairemont, with Pastor Gail George officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Jason’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
It was Jason’s wish, that at the time of his death that Francine’s cremains be buried with him. A promise fulfilled. Jason, we will always miss your quick wit, charm, and gentle nature. Happy trails ‘til we meet again.
