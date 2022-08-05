Jay Anupam Dasgupta, 54, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home from sudden cardiac death. Jay was born on June 17, 1968, to the late Ananta and Sandhya (Som) Dasgupta in Dacca, Bangladesh. He immigrated to the U.S. to Platteville, WI, with his family to escape political violence and to pursue the American dream. He moved to Eau Claire, WI, when he was 6 years old. In Eau Claire, he found a home and community he cherished until his death.
Jay attended Memorial High School and graduated in 1986. He worked many hospitality jobs, including at Mona Lisa’s, Minneapolis Club, and more recently as a bartender at Dive Bar at the Lismore Hotel. It was at the Lismore where Jay’s creativity shined, creating signature drinks and collaborating with the head chef.
Jay was passionate about many things. In addition to gourmet cooking, Jay loved all things sports, especially baseball and football. A lifelong Green Bay Packer’s fan, Jay eagerly awaited football season each year to join his friends in fantasy football leagues. He also was a big fan of music and the band Queen. Perhaps his biggest obsession, however, was connecting with other people. He treasured time with family and friends, and touched the lives of many in both small and large ways by his authenticity, empathy, and kindness.
Jay is survived by his mother, Sandhya Dasgupta of Eau Claire; sisters, Ruma Thomas (Bloomington, MN), Ruby (Eden Prairie, MN) and Noel (Indianapolis, IN); three nephews and a niece. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Ananta Dasgupta.
Although his time on this earth was much too short, Jay blessed the lives of so many. He will be remembered and missed by all. A Private Hindu Prayer Service will be held at a date to be determined. A celebration of life reception will be held at the Lismore Hotel on Sunday, August 7th, between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to Smith Funeral Chapel at 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.