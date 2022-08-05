Jay Anupam Dasgupta, 54, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home from sudden cardiac death. Jay was born on June 17, 1968, to the late Ananta and Sandhya (Som) Dasgupta in Dacca, Bangladesh. He immigrated to the U.S. to Platteville, WI, with his family to escape political violence and to pursue the American dream. He moved to Eau Claire, WI, when he was 6 years old. In Eau Claire, he found a home and community he cherished until his death.

Jay attended Memorial High School and graduated in 1986. He worked many hospitality jobs, including at Mona Lisa’s, Minneapolis Club, and more recently as a bartender at Dive Bar at the Lismore Hotel. It was at the Lismore where Jay’s creativity shined, creating signature drinks and collaborating with the head chef.

