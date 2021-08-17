Jay H. Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home in Hixton, WI, surrounded by family.
He was born December 29, 1932 in Northfield, WI to Alvin and Mabel (Lien) Johnson. Jay graduated from Hixton High School in 1950. While attending a dance at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, WI, a beautiful woman across the hall gave a wink to a shy Jay. That bold wink from Etta Anderson would lead to a lifelong courtship. On May 8, 1954 the two were wed at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI. At a young age, Jay knew he wanted to be a farmer, he also wanted to have a family. In 1956 Jay and Etta moved just north of Hixton, WI to pursue their shared dreams of owning a family farm, Windy Knoll Farm.
In life, Jay was passionate about many things which included family, farming, hunting, fishing trips to Canada, and traveling. With Etta’s excellent driving skills and Jay’s map reading, the pair navigated their way across the United States. They were particularly fond of the Southern and Western states. Highlights of their travels included driving to Alaska, and traveling to Norway, where they met many extended family members. As busy as a farmer’s life can be, Jay always found time to take his nightly drive to look for deer and check fields; have visitors over for coffee and sweets, take Etta out for lunch every Sunday after church, read the newspaper, four-wheeler rides, listen to and watch Polka dances, teach his grandchildren and great-grandchildren about hunting and farming, and take a yearly fishing trip to Canada. His ‘short’ visits and coffee sits, often lasting hours, will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, extended family, church members, and community.
Jay will be lovingly remembered by his children, Daniel (Rhonda) Johnson, Eric (Barb) Johnson, and Betty Johnson; grandchildren Andrea (Chad) Ewings, Emily (Mike) Seidling, Heather Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Tiffany (Nicholas) Gray, Kristina (Jon) Smith, Vincent (Danna) Johnson, Lucas (Katelyn) Johnson, great-grandchildren Nolan, Callen, Maura, Hunter, Owen, Lucy, Dalton, Wyatt, Josie, Claire, Emery, Evelyn, Raylin, Rivers, and Saylor. Jay was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Etta Johnson.
A special thank you to Barb and Eric Johnson for their loving support and care in the last years of Jay’s life, and to the Black River Falls Hospice staff for their care in his last week.
A funeral service will be held at 11 o’clock am, on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI, with Pastor David Christianson officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 from 5 o’clock pm to 7 o’clock pm at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church, and 1 hour prior to service on Thursday at the church. The family welcomes all to join them in celebrating Jay’s life, with a luncheon at the Windy Knoll Farm, following the funeral service and burial.
The farmer puts his land to rest every Winter. On Spring’s horizon, the land is restored and brought back to life. God has put this farmer to rest. He now walks the horizon, to his new life in Heaven.