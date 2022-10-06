Jay C. Mayer, 64, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on October 4, 2022.
Jay married Jill, his soulmate, in 1984 and it was the best decision he ever made. Together, they created a beautiful life and family. He’ll be missed every day by Jill and his children: Jess (Joe), Chris (Chelsea), Cassie (Adam), and Jenny. Jay was an amazing grandpa to his five grandsons: Sam, Henry, Eli, Jude, and Theo. They will tell their soon-to-be-born GIRL cousin that Boppa was the one that taught them to fish and he was always good at sneaking them treats. They’ll remember fireside chats, shoulder rides, playing tag, and pontoon rides together.
Jay was the first to say that he had a wonderful life. He’d also tell you that every day was a great day, because he only got better looking with age. Jay loved to golf, downhill ski (aka “float on a cloud”), water ski, and spend time at his cabin in “God’s Country”.
As a CPA, Jay was a leader in the accounting field. He spent his entire career at Wipfli, working in the Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire offices. Jay served two terms on Wipfli’s Board of Directors and led the Manufacturing Industry Group.
He’ll be greatly missed by all his siblings: Jim (Rochelle), Jeff (Beth), Jill, Jon (Laura), Jean, and Jo (Daryl) and his many nieces and nephews. He was met in heaven by his parents (Phil and Kathy Mayer), grandparents (Lawrence and Dorthy Mayer and Lauretta and Joe Callanan), mother and father in-law (Matt and June Setum) and niece (Emily Setum).
Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be no visitation time prior to the service at the church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father Tom Krieg officiating.
In remembrance of Jay, and in lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of gin and tonic, hit a golf ball in his honor, and/or donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.