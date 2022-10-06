Jay C. Mayer, 64, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on October 4, 2022.

Jay married Jill, his soulmate, in 1984 and it was the best decision he ever made. Together, they created a beautiful life and family. He’ll be missed every day by Jill and his children: Jess (Joe), Chris (Chelsea), Cassie (Adam), and Jenny. Jay was an amazing grandpa to his five grandsons: Sam, Henry, Eli, Jude, and Theo. They will tell their soon-to-be-born GIRL cousin that Boppa was the one that taught them to fish and he was always good at sneaking them treats. They’ll remember fireside chats, shoulder rides, playing tag, and pontoon rides together.

