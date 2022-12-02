Jay Russell Pierce, 92, of Eau Claire passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a long, productive life dedicated to faith, family, friendship and service to others.

He was born November 9, 1930, in rural Eau Claire County, the second of three children to Marshall and Frances Pierce. He was raised on a farm by parents with high standards, and developed a keen mechanical ability and a love for the outdoors. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna L. Stetzer, on Thanksgiving Day, 1950.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you