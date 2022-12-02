Jay Russell Pierce, 92, of Eau Claire passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a long, productive life dedicated to faith, family, friendship and service to others.
He was born November 9, 1930, in rural Eau Claire County, the second of three children to Marshall and Frances Pierce. He was raised on a farm by parents with high standards, and developed a keen mechanical ability and a love for the outdoors. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna L. Stetzer, on Thanksgiving Day, 1950.
Jay was a Chevrolet Approved Mechanic at Wood Motor Co. in Eau Claire from 1950-1952, and joined the Eau Claire Police Department as Patrolman in 1953. Seeking a safer occupation for his family’s sake, he went to work for Wisconsin Telephone Company in 1960. During his 25-year career in sales and management, he helped bring telephone service to farms and businesses, directed public telephone operations, and witnessed the evolution of digital communications.
Throughout his life, Jay loved to make and repair things. He built furniture, electronics, musical instruments, garages and even a two-bedroom home. He did all his own auto repairs and home remodeling. He confessed to being a perfectionist, but it came from a deep respect for materials which he learned as a child of the Great Depression.
Jay was a lifelong musician who played guitar and sang in the church choir. He explored painting, photography and had a fine record collection. Bluegrass music spoke to his soul, and he taught himself to play the banjo at the age of 50. In his retirement, he performed with a combo in area nursing homes, and later joined a ukulele band.
As a devoted family man, Jay raised two daughters and two sons in the American Baptist tradition, setting an example for discipleship by serving in every lay capacity at churches throughout Wisconsin, and holding offices in local, regional and national Baptist organizations. He was a Freemason since 1954, served as Master of Lodge #351 in Eau Claire, and joined the Scottish Rite in 1996.
Jay always made time for friendly card games, dining out, or league bowling with friends. He always cheerfully found room to entertain guests or host out of town relatives who came to visit.
Jay was an outdoor enthusiast, fully equipped for camping with family and friends, paddling, or fishing. He loved the Fall, and was blessed to leave this world during his favorite season — deer hunting — a pastime in which he spent many hours contemplating life and death and the awesome beauty of God’s creation.
Jay was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela (2013); son, James (2014); and brother, Frank (2018). He is survived by Donna, his wife of 72 years; sister, Anna Mae Stetzer of Columbia, MO; daughter, Patricia of Eau Claire; son, Jeffrey of Oconomowoc, WI; daughters-in-law, Suki (James) of Williamsburg, VA, and Mary (Jeffrey) of Oconomowoc; and four grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will take place at Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701 on Friday December 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A masonic service will take place at the church at 10:30 a.m. and the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. immediately following the masonic service. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.