Jayson Robert Harding, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 30, 2021.
He was born September 10, 1990, in Menomonie, Wisconsin to parents NormaJo F. Nelson (McOsker) and Robert W. Harding II.
Jayson had a passion for cooking and was the master griller at all family and friend events. He always put family first and was the one that brought everyone together. He was a self-taught, talented musician and mechanic, hard-core video gamer and Harley Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed Star Wars, Anime, Japanese Culture, and everyone knows, he “liked pandas.” He was a loving, doting father of his natural and adopted children. He loved God from an early age, was baptized as a young adult and enjoyed praising God with his musical gifts. He was a loving, caring and loyal, son, brother, father, husband and friend. He was a special gift from God. Jayson made an impact on the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Ciara Marie Nelson-Harding, the love of his life; children, Athena and Maverick J. Harding; adopted children, Rori, Mylah and Ashlin; parents, NormaJo “Jo-Jo” Nelson and Robert W. Harding II; brothers, Taylor and Levi Hanson, Samuel Nelson and Daniel Nelson II; maternal grandmother, Sondi Alan; maternal grandfather, C. Vernon and Judy McOsker; “Brother Dear” Logan Harryman, and many other close friends that Jayson considered family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud- Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703 from 5 to 8 pm.
A Memorial Service will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bethesda Lutheran Church 123 West Hamilton Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701 with visitation at 3 p.m. and service at 4 p.m.
A Motorcycle Memorial Ride and Celebration of Life to follow.
Come as you are. All are welcome.
