Jean Patricia (Olson) Anderson, age 88, died from Alzheimer’s on June 20, 2023, at home in Duluth.

She was born on July 1, 1934, in Fargo, ND, and was adopted as a newborn into the loving home of Janice and Garvin Olson. She grew up in Hatton, ND, with her parents and younger brother, Rolf.

