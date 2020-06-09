Jean K. “Jeanie” Anderson, 66, of the Town of Lafayette, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire.
Jeanie was born February 4, 1954, in Eau Claire to John and Elizabeth (Dugan) Taleff. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School in 1972.
On November 25, 1972 she married Gordon Anderson at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
She worked at the Chippewa Manor for 38 years in the housekeeping department, retiring in 2011. After her retirement, Jeanie loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.
Jeanie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gordy; son, Ben (April) Anderson of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Ben, Elizabeth and Sophie Anderson; brothers, David (Janet) Taleff of Holcombe and Michael (Vicki) Taleff of Eau Claire; sister, Theresa (Leon) Steffen of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Chris (Steve) Writz of Jim Falls and Julie Anderson of Richland Center; special family friend, Karen Gilbertson of Richland Center; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty; parents-in-law, Marshall and Gloria Anderson; uncle, Robert Taleff; and sister-in-law, Linda (Roger) Woodford.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
