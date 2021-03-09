Jean H. Anton, 85, of Augusta, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home where she had lived for the past 15 years. Prior to that she cared for her mother in this home and also for her aunt Hattie Rosentreter.
Jean Harriet, daughter of William “Mac” and Frieda (Rosentreter) McCune was born at home in Otter Creek Township, Eau Claire County on Aug. 12, 1935. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, and graduated Valedictorian of the Augusta High School class of 1953. While in high school she participated on the girl’s basketball and softball teams. She was awarded the Oscar Rennebohm Scholarship for academic achievement and furthered her education by attending UW Madison, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Jean worked as a public health registered nurse in the Madison area, and as a staff nurse at the veterans hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.
Jean was united in marriage to Carl Anton on August 23, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. For 20 years the couple lived in Naperville, Illinois, and it was here that they raised their three children. Jean and Carl also lived for a shorter period of time in Madison, the Milwaukee area, Fort Collins, Colorado, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and Ludington, Michigan, before moving to Augusta in 2005.
During her youth, Jean was an active member in 4-H and during the summers while in college she enjoyed working at Highlands Boy’s Camp in Sayner, WI.
During their time in Naperville she was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church and serious supporter of their K-8 school program. Due to her love of music she was a member of Bethany’s Church Choir and while in Augusta, she organized, directed and prepared music for the Men of Grace Choir. In addition to her fondness for singing, she enjoyed square dancing and sewing garments that she designed for herself and family.
Jean will be dearly missed by Carl, her loving husband of 63 years; 2 sons, Eric Anton of Rockford, IL, John Anton of Augusta; 2 sisters, Helen Iacobacci of Staten Island, New York, Mary Hugdahl of Madison; brother Robert McCune of Auburn, Washington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and their eldest son Mark who was killed by a drunk driver.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mayo Hospital and Home Hospice staff for their excellent services.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.