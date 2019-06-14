Jean Armson-Goodland

Jean S. Armson – Goodland passed away June 4, 2019, at The Classic in Altoona with her family at her side.
Jean was born to Wright and Sue Sydney December 19, 1924. Jean grew up in Kenosha, WI, and graduated from high school there. While in high school she became an accomplished dancer. Jean also spent her time assisting her parents in their photography studio. In January of 1944, Jean married Rudyard Goodland Jr. of Racine WI, grandson of Wisconsin Governor Walter S. Goodland. While initially living in Kenosha WI, their daughter Rita was born.
They moved to Baraboo, WI to the UW-Madison overflow housing for veterans and their families located in Badger Village where their son Rudyard III “Kip” was born. They then moved to Portage, WI where sons Geoffrey and Robert were born. The family resided on Silver Lake in Portage where Jean was active in the family owned furniture business. She was an avid curler, played bridge, and enjoyed golfing and sewing.
Rudyard and Jean divorced in 1968. Jean then took a position as an assistant to the personal director at Divine Savior Hospital. She later moved to Eau Claire, WI to be closer to her children. In Eau Claire, Jean was an insurance agent, and later the bookkeeper for Goodland Properties. She enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren and found an extended family at the Chapel Heights Church.
On May 7, 1982 Jean married Mr. William Armson, who preceded her in death on September 3, 2010.
Jean is survived by her four children, Rita (Fran) Daigle, Kip Goodland, Geoffrey (Mary) Goodland, and Robert Goodland. Jean has eight grandchildren, Nicole Goodland, Danielle (Jeremy) Rose-Goodland, Aaron Daigle, Ashley Daigle, Jason Goodland, Matt Goodland, Madison Goodland Pickar, and Piper Goodland Pickar. Jean also has 3 great grandchildren, Brandon Peterson, Christopher Goodland-Rose and Tyler Goodland.
Jean will mostly be remembered for her greatest desire in life, to be a wonderful mother. She helped each of her children to discover their talents and spent her life fostering those talents. Through all of the twists and turns Jean’s life took she was always a caring and giving mother above all else.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI, with Rev. Cheri Miskiman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving to family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalley cremation.com.