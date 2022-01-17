Jean Emma (McRoberts) Bergum, age 84, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 1, 2022.
Jean was born to David and Alma (Shaw) McRoberts on October 14, 1937, in Eau Galle Township, WI. She attended Eau Galle Elementary School through eighth grade and Durand High School, where she was valedictorian in 1956. During her time in high school, Jean lost her mother at age 16.
Jean graduated with an elementary education degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and taught third grade in Roseville, Minnesota. In 1961, Jean married Kon Bergum and moved to Hinckley, where Kon was the district soil conservationist for Pine County.
After moving to Hinckley, Jean substitute taught at Hinckley Elementary School for many years. In addition, she taught Sunday school, religious release time, and served as Sunday school superintendent. Her love for education continued and she served on three different library boards (First Lutheran Church Library – over 40 years, East Central Regional Library Board – 18 years, and Hinckley Public Library Board). She served as secretary of the building committee during the planning and construction of the new First Lutheran Church and was especially interested in helping design the kitchen and library. Jean also served as an election judge for many years.
In her spare time, Jean loved to garden and make delicious meals and desserts. In earlier years, she enjoyed traveling, biking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and hiking. However, Jean’s most precious gift was her family. She offered unconditional love and support to her daughters and grandchildren and enjoyed attending events and concerts throughout their school and college years. Miraculously, even through her last days, a special part of her memory was preserved to remember their current events and activities.
Beloved to many, she is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years (Kon), daughters Kari (John) Irber and Kathe (John) Matthews, grandchildren Aaron (Rachel), Sean, Kristen (Derek), Justin, and great-grandchildren Christopher, Cecelia, and Anastasia. She will be sadly missed by friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Alma McRoberts.
The memorial service was on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, MN at 11:00 a.m. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Hinckley, MN, or for breast cancer research.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com.