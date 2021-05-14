Jean M. Bowe, 61, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jean was born October 21, 1959 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Dayton and Eileen (Swoboda) Reed.
On July 28, 1979, Jean married Clyde “Shorty” Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Jean was a member of St. Peter’s Church and the Christian Mothers Society. She most recently enjoyed working at Down to Earth Garden Center.
Jean liked working around the family farm, gardening, mowing lawn, campfires, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, but most of all she loved watching the grandchildren play sports.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, “Shorty”; one son, Alex (Rachel) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Amanda (Matthew) Goettl and Alesia (Eric) Vavra, both of Chippewa Falls; her father, Dayton “Jod” Reed of Chippewa Falls; her mother-in-law, Helen Bowe of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Daniel (Kathryn) Reed of Lake Elmo, MN; two sisters, Susan Wyland and Carol (Craig) Bowe both of Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edna Schemenauer, Lester (Viola) Bowe, Earl (Cathy) Bowe, Carl (Kutzie) Bowe, Joyce (Al) Gehl, Mary (Mark) Hebert all of Chippewa Falls, Jerome “Bud” (Charlene) Bowe of Bloomer, Arnold “Arnie” (Pam) Bowe of Jim Falls and Gloria (Jim) Neece of Florida; and 12 grandchildren, Myles, Marcus, and Margaret Goettl, Kendra, Nolan, Colton, Reece and baby Vavra; Avery, Haven, Henley and Liv Bowe.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Reed; father-in-law, Raymond Bowe; and brothers-in-law, Dan Wyland and Francis “Pretzel” Schemenauer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com