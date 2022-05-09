Jean M. Bridges, 89, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 under the care of Interim Hospice at Copper Leaf in Schofield.
She was born October 22, 1932 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late Anton and Elgie Eckert. On August 20, 1955 she married Gerald Bridges in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2014.
Jean was a bank teller at American National Bank but also held many other positions there during her career. After retiring at age 55, her & Jerry moved “up north” for 8 years, enjoying lake life. Jean volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital and delivered Meals on Wheels with Jerry after moving back to Eau Claire. She was an avid reader, a great baker and made awesome hot beefs! For over 25 years, Jean & Jerry loved spending parts of each winter “down south”, usually in the Gulf Shores, Alabama area. They also enjoyed traveling the world where Jean could always find places to shop. Even as Lewy Body Dementia altered some aspects of her personality, she remained a confirmed chocoholic!
Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (John) Shope; grandchildren, Ben (Molly) Shope & Greg Shope and Emily, Brittany & Luke Rothfusz and great-granddaughter, Lexi Shope.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol (Ron) Rothfusz and her sister, Agnes Eckert.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mark Catholic Church Rothschild. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild.
Entombment will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Resurrection Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
