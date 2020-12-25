Jean Clark, 58, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
She loved going to the races, fishing, camping, Chinese food and beer. Jean had a special love for her children and grandchildren. She was known for her love of cooking and her massive proportions always cooking way too much. She loved listening to her music. She also loved her 4- wheeler, gambling, beer and her favorite sister Lori. Poopsy will be missed.
Jean is survived by her children: Brandon Horner, Jenny Shilts, Jon (Valintina) Brantner and Robere Clark; siblings: Steve (Vi), Randy (LuAnn) Spiering and Lori Blanchard; grandchildren: Kaylee, Dayton and Brayden Kunze, Blake and Lincoln Shilts, Jaxon Rodgers, Alysia and Nevaeh Brantner and Sawyer Whitwam; her very very special friend: Richard Scheppke; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Milton and Ellen Spiering; son: Sawyer Clark; and nephew: Nathan Spiering.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.