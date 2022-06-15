Jean A. Cole, 85, formerly of Foster and Whitehall, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Jean was born April 14, 1937, in Fennimore, WI. The daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Nickel, she was raised with her brother in Fennimore and graduated from Fennimore High School in 1955. She met Reynold “Rey” Cole while he was working in Fennimore and the two were later married there on Dec. 30, 1961.
Rey’s employment with Finley Engineering of Eau Claire required traveling throughout the United States; so, with his wife and preschool children, together they traveled in a trailer to all the work sites. After the children became school age they settled in Foster, where they lived for 34 years. Rey and Jean moved to Whitehall in 2007, and back to an apartment in Osseo in Nov. of 2016. Shortly thereafter, the couple entered the Dove Assisted Living in Osseo, where Jean continued to live after Rey passed away in May of 2017. Due to failing health, Jean had recently moved to the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Jean had been a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, where she was active in their ladies fellowship society. She had also been a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pleasantville when living in Whitehall.
Jean will be deeply missed by her son, Tim, and Lisa Cole of Osseo; daughter, Denise, and Tom Vincent of Springdale, AR; 6 grandchildren, Matthew (Maria) Cole, Kara Varnado, Allie Cole, Sheldon Steig, Alex Vincent, Shawn Vincent; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Nickel of Beloit; sister-in-law, Janice Cole of Chetek; “adopted” daughter, Siri Andrus (Daryl Smith) of Osseo. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis Nickel, Duard (Helen), Duane (Maxine) and Kenneth Cole.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, with Pastor Knefelkamp officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Jean’s memory toward the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or care staff at Augusta Rehab.