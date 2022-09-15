Jean Marie Drury, age 81 of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She went home to her heavenly Father.

Jean was born August 12, 1941 in Menomonie, WI to Alvin and Gertrude (Schwartz) Hawkinson. She grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School.

