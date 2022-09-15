Jean Marie Drury, age 81 of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She went home to her heavenly Father.
Jean was born August 12, 1941 in Menomonie, WI to Alvin and Gertrude (Schwartz) Hawkinson. She grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School.
Jean married Jim Drury on October 1, 1960, and together they had five beautiful daughters. They enjoyed traveling together on trips up north (Rustic Roads) with stops along the way to little diners, and to see the beautiful fall colors. The summer of 1977 they went on a two-week road adventure out west and visited 15 states throughout their amazing trip!
Jean and Jim were Baptized in 1998, they became born again believers, this changed their lives forever. Jean loved to play Yahtzee, work on puzzles, paint, an avid race fan and she loved to sing. Some of her favorites were Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, and Elvis Presley. She also loved her family very much, and enjoyed spending time with them.
Jean is survived by her husband James Drury, three daughters Debbie (Mark) Engle of Downsville, Cheryl (Joe) Stacken of New Richmond, Laurey (Dan) Schlottman of Boyceville; 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gertrude Hawkinson; brother Tom and two daughters, Pam Bengtson and Brenda Butler.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor LeRoy Nelson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.