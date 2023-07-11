Falkner, Jean photo.jpg

Jean M Falkner, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire, on July 9th surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1938, the daughter of Carlyle and Alvina (Meuli) Allison in Chippewa Falls. Jean graduated from Chi-Hi class of “56”. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

